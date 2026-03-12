UK firm Skycutter comes out top in first US Drone Dominance Program competition

UK drone company Skycutter has been selected by the US Pentagon in Gauntlet I of its Drone Dominance Program (DDP), topping the list of the final 11 companies.

Skycutter submitted a bid in partnership with Ukrainian tech company SkyFall – with which it has been working since 2022 – with a modified Shrike 10 Fiber first-person view (FPV) drone. SkyFall’s portfolio of drones is expansive, with its P1-Sun FPV interceptor drone and Vampire hexacopter drone having been widely used in Ukraine against Russian targets.

The company ranked first out of the 11 winning companies with a score of 99.3 out of 100