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UK firm Skycutter comes out top in first US Drone Dominance Program competition

12th March 2026 - 16:06 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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A selection of small UAS lined up ahead of a drone demonstration for the DDP. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

The startup was the only UK company to take part in the first Gauntlet for the programme, joining forces with its Ukraine partner to participate in the event.

UK drone company Skycutter has been selected by the US Pentagon in Gauntlet I of its Drone Dominance Program (DDP), topping the list of the final 11 companies.

Skycutter submitted a bid in partnership with Ukrainian tech company SkyFall – with which it has been working since 2022 – with a modified Shrike 10 Fiber first-person view (FPV) drone. SkyFall’s portfolio of drones is expansive, with its P1-Sun FPV interceptor drone and Vampire hexacopter drone having been widely used in Ukraine against Russian targets.

The company ranked first out of the 11 winning companies with a score of 99.3 out of 100

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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