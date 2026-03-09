Switzerland faces procurement shake-up with reduced F-35 buy and five-year Patriot delays
The Swiss government has said it is expecting to procure 30 F-35A aircraft, which is six fewer than initially disclosed due to rising costs. The reduced number will allow the procurement to stay within the total programme budget of CHF6 billion (US$7.54 billion).
The country’s defence minister Martin Pfister has confirmed Switzerland is now looking to buy “approximately 30 F-35As” with the exact number depending on future contract negotiations between manufacturer Lockheed Martin and the US government. This comes after the government confirmed in December 2025 it would be acquiring fewer jets than originally planned.
An additional CHF1.1 billion would be needed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
European Defence Agency picks Airbus Helicopters’ Capa-X for M2UAS project
The multi-mission uncrewed platform project is aiming to help the EU agency define new drone designs that are capable of performing a wide range of mission sets with one adaptable airframe.
-
Anduril marks new milestones with YFQ-44A flight tests as USAF plans further demos
A production decision on Increment 1 of the CCA Programme is due to be made by the end of the year, with further demonstrations building on F-22 Raptor and MQ-20 Avenger teaming flight tests.
-
First confirmed US one‑way drone strike on Iran sharpens Pentagon UAV expansion
The US is currently escalating its efforts to acquire more than 300,000 low-cost one-way attack drones, with the confirmed use of these platforms against Iran in recent days emphasising their growing use in combat.
-
UK MoD awards Leonardo with £1 billion New Medium Helicopter contract
The £1 billion contract has secured jobs at Leonardo’s Yeovil site and will provide the British forces with 23 new medium-lift helicopters.