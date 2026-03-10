UN “not fulfilling core tasks” for Ukraine, says Estonian defence secretary

The UN and the UN Security Council “are not fulfilling [their] core tasks” when it comes to the Ukraine conflict, according to Kaimo Kuusk, permanent secretary of Estonia’s Ministry of Defence, but he believes Ukraine will ultimately succeed against Russia.

Kuusk was Estonia’s ambassador in Kyiv when the full-scale Russian invasion began four years ago, awaking to the barrage of the initial attack on the capital. Prior to this role, he was deputy director of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Estonia is in a particular position as, like neighbouring Latvia, it is a NATO and EU country which was formerly a Soviet state and