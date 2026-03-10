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UN “not fulfilling core tasks” for Ukraine, says Estonian defence secretary

10th March 2026 - 13:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Tallinn, Estonia

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Estonia has operated Hanwha Defense and Aerospace K9s since the start of the decade. (Photo: Estonian Defence Forces)

Estonia is looking for innovative ways to deal with its particular challenges but, according to the MoD’s permanent secretary, Kaimo Kuusk, technology still needs to be backed up by old-fashioned long-range punch.

The UN and the UN Security Council “are not fulfilling [their] core tasks” when it comes to the Ukraine conflict, according to Kaimo Kuusk, permanent secretary of Estonia’s Ministry of Defence, but he believes Ukraine will ultimately succeed against Russia.

Kuusk was Estonia’s ambassador in Kyiv when the full-scale Russian invasion began four years ago, awaking to the barrage of the initial attack on the capital. Prior to this role, he was deputy director of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Estonia is in a particular position as, like neighbouring Latvia, it is a NATO and EU country which was formerly a Soviet state and

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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