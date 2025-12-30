December Drone Digest: Germany, Australia and US champion indigenous UAV production

A growing focus on investment in domestically produced systems has been a notable trend observed over the past month within the drone industry, as customer countries seek to acquire new capabilities while also investing in their sovereign capabilities. Not only does this bring obvious economic benefits to the country in question, but it also makes supply chains more resilient to international disruption, including instability caused by tariffs.

In December, Germany exemplified this approach. Quantum Systems, primarily based in Germany, won the tender to supply the German Armed Forces with its Twister uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), serving as a successor to the ALADIN, as announced by