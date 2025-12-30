To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • December Drone Digest: Germany, Australia and US champion indigenous UAV production

December Drone Digest: Germany, Australia and US champion indigenous UAV production

30th December 2025 - 13:12 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

Twister is a short-range eVTOL small UAS designed for ISR operations. (Photo: Quantum Systems)

One of the key trends seen in December has been the rise in indigenous investment within the UAV market, particularly across certain countries, with Germany, Australia and the US focusing on their commitments to sovereign development.

A growing focus on investment in domestically produced systems has been a notable trend observed over the past month within the drone industry, as customer countries seek to acquire new capabilities while also investing in their sovereign capabilities. Not only does this bring obvious economic benefits to the country in question, but it also makes supply chains more resilient to international disruption, including instability caused by tariffs.

In December, Germany exemplified this approach. Quantum Systems, primarily based in Germany, won the tender to supply the German Armed Forces with its Twister uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), serving as a successor to the ALADIN, as announced by

Matty Todhunter

Author

Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Senior UAS Analyst for Shephard Defence Insight. He won a Defence …

