What will the replacement of A-10s by F-35s mean for the US Air Force?

A-10s fly in formation after deploying flares over Gila Bend, Arizona. (Photo: US Air Force)

The USAF plans to phase out its 162 in-operation A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs by the end of FY2026, replacing them with F-35As which will bring a leap in capabilities in terms of lethality, survivability and speed.