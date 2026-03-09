What will the replacement of A-10s by F-35s mean for the US Air Force?
The US Air Force (USAF) intends to withdraw from operation this fiscal year the remaining 162 A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog in its fleet. As part of the branch’s modernisation and divestment plans, the ground attack fighter will be substituted by the F‑35A Lightning II, five decades after the Warthog first entered service.
The replacement will bring a leap in capabilities for the USAF, with the branch noting that the new platform will “bring stealth, advanced sensors and greater survivability” compared to its predecessor.
The F-35A is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft fitted with an active electronically scanned array radar,
