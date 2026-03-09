To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • What will the replacement of A-10s by F-35s mean for the US Air Force?

What will the replacement of A-10s by F-35s mean for the US Air Force?

9th March 2026 - 11:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

A-10s fly in formation after deploying flares over Gila Bend, Arizona. (Photo: US Air Force)

The USAF plans to phase out its 162 in-operation A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthogs by the end of FY2026, replacing them with F-35As which will bring a leap in capabilities in terms of lethality, survivability and speed.

The US Air Force (USAF) intends to withdraw from operation this fiscal year the remaining 162 A-10 Thunderbolt II Warthog in its fleet. As part of the branch’s modernisation and divestment plans, the ground attack fighter will be substituted by the F‑35A Lightning II, five decades after the Warthog first entered service.

The replacement will bring a leap in capabilities for the USAF, with the branch noting that the new platform will “bring stealth, advanced sensors and greater survivability” compared to its predecessor.

The F-35A is a fifth-generation multirole combat aircraft fitted with an active electronically scanned array radar,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us