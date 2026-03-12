Robinson launches new uncrewed aircraft business unit, unveils new UAS cargo platform
Robinson Helicopter Company has unveiled a new business unit focused on the development of scalable uncrewed autonomous aircraft in a move that marks a structural shift for the rotorcraft manufacturer.
The new unit, called Robinson Unmanned, merges existing small uncrewed aerial system (UAS) developer Ascent Aerosystems – which manufactures small Group 1 and Group 2 co-axial UAS platforms that include Helius and Spirit – with its larger, uncrewed Group 3 and Group 4 platforms, developed from Robinson Helicopter’s R44 and R66 aircraft.
“By folding the Rotor Technologies R44 remotely piloted solutions into our existing fleet of Ascent small and technology-agnostic, heavy-lift drones, we are
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