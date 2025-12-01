November Drone Digest: GA-ASI eyes Middle East for Gambit, Edge Group unveils new UAVs
General Atomics’ (GA-ASI) latest iteration of the Gambit series of uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), the Gambit 6, broke cover in early November. The new Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) adds air-to-ground operations to its family’s already proven air-to-air capability, said the company, which confirmed that the variant will be available for international procurement starting in 2027, with European missionised versions deliverable in 2029.
The announcement of the Gambit 6 comes more than a year after the unveiling of the Gambit 5, which is designed for catapult launch and operation from aircraft carriers, and was revealed at the Farnborough Air Show 2024. The first four members of the series, Gambit
