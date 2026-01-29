Spain air report: Demand builds with $19.7 billion up for grabs in unawarded contracts
Spain’s defence spend, while modest for a NATO alliance member, is on the rise with several forecast procurement programmes still in the pipeline for the country.
With a total expenditure estimate of US$45.14 billion, Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that the country still has significant air domain uncontracted spend at a value of $19.7 billion in unawarded or forecast contracts.
While Spain stands apart from the rest of its NATO allies, which have each pledged to spend up to 3.5% of GDP on defence by 2027, the country is still committed to reinforcing efforts to modernise its armed forces and guarantee
