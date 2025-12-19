To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Poland air report: Drones, transport aircraft and tankers dominate potential procurement plans

Poland air report: Drones, transport aircraft and tankers dominate potential procurement plans

19th December 2025 - 11:42 GMT | by Lucy Powell, Matty Todhunter in London, UK

Poland signed for 13 additional FlyEye aircraft from WB Group in October. (Photo: WB Group)

With a rising defence budget and equipment list, Poland’s air market is set to grow as the country continues to modernise its transport and helicopter fleets while seeking out uncrewed aerial vehicles and loitering munitions.

Poland’s defence budget continues to climb, with the country aiming to spend around 4.7% of its GDP on defence in 2026 – around US$55 billion – according to statements from the Polish government. 

Largely spurred on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat to its own borders, Poland’s procurement plans are ambitious, with an expanding equipment wishlist that would see it acquire more air platforms including drones and tanker and transport aircraft. According to research from Shephard Defence Insight, Poland has at present around $5.6 billion in uncontracted air programmes.

In late November, the country’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that Poland

