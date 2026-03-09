Embraer turns to AI solution for A-29 Super Tucano CUAS evolution
Embraer has moved one step further to expanding out its A-29 Super Tucano’s counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) abilities with a partnership with US-based company, Valkyrie Aero.
The Valkyrie Gunslinger AI suite will be installed onto the A-29 Super Tucano to enable real-time, enhanced CUAS tactical decision-making on the battlefield, both companies said. While the Super Tucano already has a range of sensors, the Valkyrie Gunslinger will be used to “further enhance the A-29 CUAS mission capabilities”, according to Embraer.
“Gunslinger is born from the immediate needs of the frontline warfighter, whom Valkyrie trains and engages with every day,” said
