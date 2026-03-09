To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Embraer turns to AI solution for A-29 Super Tucano CUAS evolution

9th March 2026 - 09:37 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A visual representation of the Valkyrie Gunslinger suite on A-29 Super Tucano. (Photo: Embraer)

The AI solution is called Gunslinger, which will be used to assist the pilot in decision-making for counter-drone operations.

Embraer has moved one step further to expanding out its A-29 Super Tucano’s counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) abilities with a partnership with US-based company, Valkyrie Aero.

The Valkyrie Gunslinger AI suite will be installed onto the A-29 Super Tucano to enable real-time, enhanced CUAS tactical decision-making on the battlefield, both companies said. While the Super Tucano already has a range of sensors, the Valkyrie Gunslinger will be used to “further enhance the A-29 CUAS mission capabilities”, according to Embraer.

“Gunslinger is born from the immediate needs of the frontline warfighter, whom Valkyrie trains and engages with every day,” said

