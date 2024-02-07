To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Is Turkey's potential return to the F-35 programme aligned with evolving defence priorities?

Is Turkey’s potential return to the F-35 programme aligned with evolving defence priorities?

7th February 2024 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The Turkish air force would not be anticipated to field a complete squadron of F-35s before 2032 even if it is readmitted to the JFP in the next few years. (Photo: US DoD)

While the US remained open to Turkey’s potential reintegration into the F-35 programme, recent developments suggest the possibility that Turkey’s evolving strategic priorities and indigenous defence initiatives may question the necessity of the F-35.

Turkey’s quest for a modern air force has raised several questions as the country navigates complex negotiations and strategic decisions in its pursuit of advanced fighter aircraft. 

Just a week after the US has approved the Greek F-35 and Turkish F-16 sales, a US official said it would be open to welcoming Turkey back to the F-35 programme. With the F-16 jet sale and modernisation deals on track – for now – and Turkey’s indigenous TF-X Kaan fighter programme ahead of schedule, the question arises whether the country actually needs the fifth-generation Lockheed Martin fighter after all.

Ankara was kicked out of the

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …



