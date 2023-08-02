Azerbaijan's integral role in Turkish TF-X KAAN fighter programme strengthens defence capabilities and strategic ties
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has recently signed a National Combat Aircraft Development Collaboration Protocol with Azerbaijan. The partnership seeks to include Azerbaijan in Türkiye’s domestically developed TF-X KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet programme.
The protocol aims to determine the working principles and procedures for collaboration between the partners, including the development activities of the National Combat Aircraft.
The agreement also works towards identifying what Azerbaijan can contribute to the KAAN programme. It will help prepare for production in the right facilities and companies, improve production abilities and make it easier to share knowledge and experiences.
Azerbaijan’s contribution
Although the announcement of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
US Air Force continues to invest in eVTOL capabilities
Under the latest investment, Archer Aviation will supply up to six Midnight eVTOL aircraft to the USAF, designed for short-distance trips and capable of carrying four passengers and a pilot.
-
Northrop Grumman says no to prime role on US Air Force NGAD fighter programme
'We're not planning to respond to the NGAD request for proposal as the prime,' Northrop Grumman's CEO said, revealing the company's decision to opt out of heading up the USAF's Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme.
-
Leidos and L3Harris partner on US Army ISR aircraft for ATHENA-S
Leidos and L3Harris Technologies announced on 26 July they are teaming up for the US Army’s Theater Level High-Altitude Expeditionary Next Airborne – Signals Intelligence (ATHENA-S) proposal.