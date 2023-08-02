Azerbaijan's integral role in Turkish TF-X KAAN fighter programme strengthens defence capabilities and strategic ties

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has recently signed a National Combat Aircraft Development Collaboration Protocol with Azerbaijan. The partnership seeks to include Azerbaijan in Türkiye’s domestically developed TF-X KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet programme.

The protocol aims to determine the working principles and procedures for collaboration between the partners, including the development activities of the National Combat Aircraft.

The agreement also works towards identifying what Azerbaijan can contribute to the KAAN programme. It will help prepare for production in the right facilities and companies, improve production abilities and make it easier to share knowledge and experiences.

Azerbaijan’s contribution

