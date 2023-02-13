IDEX 2023: Bird Aerosystems lands contract to protect VIP transports

Bird Aerosystems, in collaboration with an Asian company that specialises in defence projects in the GCC states and Europe, has won a contract to provide its Airborne Missile Protection System (AMPS) for two VIP aircraft belonging to a European customer.

One each Bombardier Global 7500 and Gulfstream G700 aircraft will be equipped with AMPS and the SPREOS DIRCM suite, installed in an Aeroshield pod.

Under the contract, AMPS and SPREOS will be certified on the two aircraft types in collaboration with the aircraft OEM, achieving a supplemental type certificate (STC) for the system installation on the aircraft.

Ronen Factor, co-CEO and founder of Bir Aerosystems said: 'We are honoured to collaborate with world-leading OEMs like Gulfstream and Bombardier, and confident that our systems will allow heads of state using these aircraft to fly safely and uninterrupted.'

AMPS and SPREOS will be displayed at IDEX 2023 next week.

