IDEX 2023: Bird Aerosystems lands contract to protect VIP transports
Bird Aerosystems, in collaboration with an Asian company that specialises in defence projects in the GCC states and Europe, has won a contract to provide its Airborne Missile Protection System (AMPS) for two VIP aircraft belonging to a European customer.
One each Bombardier Global 7500 and Gulfstream G700 aircraft will be equipped with AMPS and the SPREOS DIRCM suite, installed in an Aeroshield pod.
Under the contract, AMPS and SPREOS will be certified on the two aircraft types in collaboration with the aircraft OEM, achieving a supplemental type certificate (STC) for the system installation on the aircraft.
Related Articles
Global 6000 to join BACN fleet
Eurosatory 2022: BIRD Aerosystems aims for the ground
Dutch Gulfstream G650 to feature J-MUSIC
Ronen Factor, co-CEO and founder of Bir Aerosystems said: 'We are honoured to collaborate with world-leading OEMs like Gulfstream and Bombardier, and confident that our systems will allow heads of state using these aircraft to fly safely and uninterrupted.'
AMPS and SPREOS will be displayed at IDEX 2023 next week.
Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023
-
IDEX 2023: Emirates Defense and Steadicopter team up on rotary UAS
The duo are partnering to offer rotary-wing UAS into the UAE and other select markets.
-
Turkey develops sanction-busting system to secure naval helicopters
A newly developed system for securing and transferring helicopters on the flight decks of Turkish I-class frigates is being rolled out to replace the Canadian-supplied ASIST equipment.
-
Turkish Air Force tanker modernisation effort completed ahead of schedule
US contractor Field Aerospace has finished upgrading the Turkish Air Force's Boeing KC-135R tanker fleet flight decks to Block 45 configuration.
-
Central Asian drones: land of opportunity or saturated market?
As Central Asian countries have bolstered their UAV fleets, states have been keen to localise production (and in some cases cut ties with Russia) through deals with Turkey, Iran and Belarus.
-
F-16 fighter jet backlog will increase before production rate can improve
Lockheed Martin is facing a backlog of F-16 aircraft that is set to increase as the list of countries that want the jet grows. However, the company is convinced it can increase production rates significantly throughout 2023.
-
US and Israel demonstrate ties with latest bilateral exercise
During Juniper Oak 23, Israel and the US will practice command and control and other essential operations with interoperability at the heart of the exercise.