Eurosatory 2022: BIRD Aerosystems aims for the ground

Israel-based BIRD Aerosystems used Eurosatory 2022 to launch two new products.

The Hybrid-Eye hybrid detection system for armoured vehicle protection and the Micro Maritime Patrol Radar (µMPR), a miniature airborne radar for ground and maritime border surveillance, were unveiled in a 14 June ceremony during the Paris trade show.

During an unveiling ceremony on 14 June, BIRD Aerosystems officials said that both compact solutions are already under contract with unnamed customers.

In designing Hybrid-Eye and µMPR, BIRD Aerosystems leveraged its radar and optical technologies and algorithms already implemented in its airborne solutions.

Due to the built-in algorithms and sensor technologies, the products can detect and confirm ground-based or maritime targets very precisely, company representatives said.

Hybrid-Eye is tailored for use with active protection systems and vehicle protection systems. BIRD Aerosystems said that the single line replaceable unit-designed solution provides rapid detection, confirmation and tracking of threats, including antitank missiles, RPGs, UAVs and artillery shells.

The detection system employs a phased-array radar, IR warning detectors, a laser warning detector and BIRD’s proprietary fusion algorithms to detect and track threats. The company claims Hybrid-Eye can do this with multiple threats at the same time.

The lightweight product supports easy installation and maintenance and is compatible with any third-party hard-kill or soft-kill equipment.

µMPR, on the other hand, can be installed on small UAVs, small rotary-wing or fixed-wing aircraft.

This system also leverages existing BIRD radar technologies, as well as a millimetre-wave solution that allows it to detect items through sea clutter.

