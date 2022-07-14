Dutch Gulfstream G650 to feature J-MUSIC

The Netherlands MoD has awarded Elbit Systems a contract to provide its J-MUSIC direct infrared counter measures (DIRCM) system and its Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR-PAWS) for installation aboard the new Gulfstream G650 aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

‘These systems have accumulated hundreds of thousands of flight hours to date, and have been selected by numerous customers to equip more than 25 types of aircraft,’ Elbit noted in a 14 July statement.

Shephard Defence Insight states that, in contrast to other members of the MUSIC family produced by Elbit, J-MUSIC is configured as a distributed system designed to outfit medium-to-large fixed-wing aircraft.

Customers include Israel, Germany for its A400M fleet, NATO A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and the UAE Air Force, which selected J-MUSIC and PAWS in January 2022 for installation on its A330 MRTTs.

‘The rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles increases the demand for certified and operationally proven self-protection systems,’ noted Oren Sabag, GM of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW.