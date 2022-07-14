Dutch Gulfstream G650 to feature J-MUSIC
The Netherlands MoD has awarded Elbit Systems a contract to provide its J-MUSIC direct infrared counter measures (DIRCM) system and its Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR-PAWS) for installation aboard the new Gulfstream G650 aircraft for the Royal Netherlands Air Force.
‘These systems have accumulated hundreds of thousands of flight hours to date, and have been selected by numerous customers to equip more than 25 types of aircraft,’ Elbit noted in a 14 July statement.
Shephard Defence Insight states that, in contrast to other members of the MUSIC family produced by Elbit, J-MUSIC is configured as a distributed system designed to outfit medium-to-large fixed-wing aircraft.
Customers include Israel, Germany for its A400M fleet, NATO A330 Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and the UAE Air Force, which selected J-MUSIC and PAWS in January 2022 for installation on its A330 MRTTs.
‘The rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles increases the demand for certified and operationally proven self-protection systems,’ noted Oren Sabag, GM of Elbit Systems ISTAR & EW.
More from Air Warfare
-
India’s Su-30MKI upgrade is hampered by sanctions against Russia
India's armed forces are heavily reliant on Russia for equipment, but the latter's invasion of Ukraine is having knock-on effects for India's Su-30 fighters.
-
Safran takes the lead in engine partnerships in India
India is exploring aircraft and helicopter engine developments, and Safran of France is currently in pole position.
-
Singapore’s MRTT fleet to receive A3R capability
Singapore’s full fleet of six MRTTs will receive an automated aerial refuelling system, with the first aircraft to be delivered in the months ahead.
-
Israel puts F-35I through its paces with Iran attack in mind
The danger posed by a nuclear-armed Iran has prompted the Israeli Air Force to draw up detailed plans for strikes spearheaded by the F-35I Adir.