IDEF 2021: Çağatay goes on display

UAVERA is exhibiting its CGT50 Çağatay VTOL UAV at the IDEF defence exhibition in Istanbul on 17-20 August.
Çağatay is designed to operate at ‘under-cloud’ altitudes with mission endurance of 6h and a maximum communication range of 150km, according to the Turkish manufacturer.
Features include sense-and-avoid, anti-collision and swarm capabilities, as well as integration with the Havelsan Harbiye battlefield C2 system.
UAVERA added that it can produce three Çağatay systems (six aircraft in total) plus sub-components per month.
Another unique feature, according to UAVERA, is that Çağatay is the ‘first satellite-controlled UAV system in its class’, following a joint R&D programme with Inmarsat, Cobham and A-TechSYN.
This means the UAV can be controlled without distance restrictions via TÜRKSAT satellites.
‘Çağatay UAV has a serious advantage of ease of use, as it can be easily made ready for use by only three personnel and can take off from any place without the need for a runway,’ UAVERA added.
Ares Shipyard CEO says that the first Ulaq USV should be delivered by the end of 2021, and a foreign customer is interested in the anti-submarine warfare variant.
FNSS displays production version of Kaplan Medium Tank for Indonesia, where it is known as Harimau.
RfP from Turkish defence procurement agency suggests naval requirements beyond existing unmanned surface platforms.
Following the use of Havelsan's Sniper Simulator by Turkish SOF, the company is now showing the latest iteration at IDEF.
Quantum3D is now making available simulator flight training on a number of fixed- and rotary-wing simulators through its parent company, Havelsan.