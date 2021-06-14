Turkish industry turns attention to VTOL UAV

Çağatay CGT50 VTOL UAV. (Photo: Coskunöz)

UAVERA unveils the Çağatay drone at a Turkish exhibition.

Turkish company UAVERA, a subsidiary of Coskunöz Defence and Aviation, displayed a new VTOL unmanned aircraft during the Eskisehir Industrial Technologies Fair on 9-12 June.

UAVERA was responsible for R&D, design and prototype manufacturing of the Çağatay CGT50 UAV, and the company stated that it is ready for mass production at its facilities in Eskisehir.

The Çağatay CGT50 has a mission endurance of 6h and a communication range of 150km.

Coskunöz is pushing deeper into the UAV sector after buying Ankara-based flight control systems specialist IVME HIS in 2020, CEO Erdem Acay told Turkish media in January 2021.

As well as low-altitude fixed-wing small VTOL UAVs, UAVERA produces target VTOL UAVs that can reach high altitudes and speeds.

The company can turn out six aircraft and their components per month. It is also looking to produce camera systems, engines, avionics and other relevant UAV subsystems that Turkey has historically imported.