India seeks new source of engines for ageing Russian Mi-17 helicopters as supply chain problems hit

Russia’s preoccupation with war in Ukraine has left the Indian Air Force (IAF) facing a critical requirement for VK-2500-03 engines and spares for its Mi-17V-5 helicopters. Shephard has learned that less than 30% of Mi-17s and upgraded V-5s are airworthy.

Two expressions of interest have now been released simultaneously. One was for procurement of 25 VK-2500-03s from Indian companies. This asked for technical and financial capability, infrastructure and experience to execute the project, and will involve ‘development of facilities, certification of airworthiness/OEM certification and delivery within strict timelines’.

A senior IAF official said transfer of technology or a licence from the