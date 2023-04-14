To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • How can Sweden develop a future air combat capability, freeing it from GCAP ties – for now?

How can Sweden develop a future air combat capability, freeing it from GCAP ties – for now?

14th April 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Sweden's future air capability could be conceptualised in a form of an upgraded Gripen multi-role fighter aircraft. (Photo: Saab)

Sweden is exploring ways to upgrade its JAS 39 C/D jets to keep them operationally relevant and is studying future fighter capabilities, potentially including an upgraded Gripen multi-role aircraft in partnership with Brazil's Embraer.

Embraer and Saab announced on 11 April that they have signed an MoU to deepen collaboration on the JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet and offer the Brazilian company’s C-390 Millennium airlifter to the Swedish Air Force.

The latter effort will include the evaluation of the integration of Saab-made equipment and systems into the C-390 multi-mission aircraft.

The partners will explore new business opportunities, such as potential future orders for the Saab-made Gripen in Brazil and other parts of South America.

The result will be an increased Embraer/Saab collaboration in future Gripen programmes.

Saab said the companies will also collaborate on

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

