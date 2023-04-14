How can Sweden develop a future air combat capability, freeing it from GCAP ties – for now?

Sweden's future air capability could be conceptualised in a form of an upgraded Gripen multi-role fighter aircraft. (Photo: Saab)

Sweden is exploring ways to upgrade its JAS 39 C/D jets to keep them operationally relevant and is studying future fighter capabilities, potentially including an upgraded Gripen multi-role aircraft in partnership with Brazil's Embraer.