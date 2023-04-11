Brazil achieves full operational capability for KC-390 transport aircraft
The Embraer C-390 Millennium twin-jet tactical transport has achieved Full Operational Capability with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The aircraft's FOC Certificate confirms that it meets all the requirements defined by the FAB and can carry out all missions for which it was designed.
As part of the development and certification process, circa 3,500 hours were flown on the prototype aircraft under varied operating conditions, and another 85,000 hours were added using ground test devices.
At the ceremony on 3 April Embraer also began the handover to the FAB of the sixth C-390 to be delivered, the first in FOC configuration. The five aircraft already delivered will be updated to the same certification standard, which will also be used for export aircraft.
Since entering operation with the FAB in 2019, the current fleet of five aircraft, all KC-390 aerial refuelling versions, have accumulated more over 8,200 flight hours, with recent operational availability of around 80%, with mission completion rate above 99%.
Brazil has ordered a total of 22 aircraft, while Portugal (5), the Netherlands (5) and Hungary (2) are the only confirmed export customers. The type is believed to be in contention for India's New Transport Aircraft programme to replace its Ilyushin Il-76 fleet and according to Shephard Defence Insight has an estimated unit cost of $85 million.
More from Air Warfare
-
Sikorsky to consider next steps as US Army FLRAA award protest rejected
The US Government Accountability Office has rejected Sikorsky-Boeing team's protest against Bell's V-280 Valor in the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition.
-
India seeks additional armaments for MH-60R fleet
Additional missiles and torpedoes are on the cards to equip India's incoming fleet of MH-60R multi-mission helicopters.
-
Finland prepares for F-35 fighter's arrival, contemplates fate of ageing F/A-18 Hornets amid NATO cooperation
Finland is preparing to replace its aging fleet of F/A-18 fighters with the F-35A. The delivery of the new equipment is expected to take years, and the fate of the decommissioned Hornets remains uncertain.
-
BAE contracted for more electronic warfare systems for next F-35 production lot
BAE Systems has received a $491 million contract from Lockheed Martin to produce AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare (EW) systems for Block 4 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets built under Lot 17.
-
Aeronautics to upgrade Finland's small UAS fleet as country cements NATO entry
Israeli UAV manufacturer Aeronautics has signed a contract with the Finnish Defence Forces to upgrade the country's Orbiter 2 mini-UAS fleet.