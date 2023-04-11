Brazil achieves full operational capability for KC-390 transport aircraft

The Embraer C-390 Millennium twin-jet tactical transport has achieved Full Operational Capability with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The aircraft's FOC Certificate confirms that it meets all the requirements defined by the FAB and can carry out all missions for which it was designed.

As part of the development and certification process, circa 3,500 hours were flown on the prototype aircraft under varied operating conditions, and another 85,000 hours were added using ground test devices.

At the ceremony on 3 April Embraer also began the handover to the FAB of the sixth C-390 to be delivered, the first in FOC configuration. The five aircraft already delivered will be updated to the same certification standard, which will also be used for export aircraft.

Since entering operation with the FAB in 2019, the current fleet of five aircraft, all KC-390 aerial refuelling versions, have accumulated more over 8,200 flight hours, with recent operational availability of around 80%, with mission completion rate above 99%.

Brazil has ordered a total of 22 aircraft, while Portugal (5), the Netherlands (5) and Hungary (2) are the only confirmed export customers. The type is believed to be in contention for India's New Transport Aircraft programme to replace its Ilyushin Il-76 fleet and according to Shephard Defence Insight has an estimated unit cost of $85 million.