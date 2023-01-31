HAWC missile completes flight trials as focus turns to maturing hypersonic technology
The joint DARPA/USAF Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) has completed its final planned flight test. The Lockheed Martin version of the HAWC scramjet-powered missile has provided critical data to inform Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) hypersonic technology maturation work.
The most recent flight demonstrated 'improved capabilities and performance' according to DARPA. This means the US now has two feasible hypersonic airbreathing missile designs (from Lockheed Martin and Raytheon) to use as the basis for future weapon systems.
Andrew Knoedler, HAWC programme manager, said: 'HAWC [has] brought a wealth of data and progress to the airbreathing hypersonic community. The industry teams attacked the challenge of scramjet-powered vehicles in earnest, and we had the grit and luck to make it work.'
Although the HAWC programme has executed its final phase, data analysis continues and DARPA plans to advance maturation in the More Opportunities with HAWC (MOHAWC) effort by building and flying more vehicles that build upon HAWC’s advances. These missiles will expand the operating envelope of the scramjet and provide technology on-ramps for future programmes of record.
More from Air Warfare
-
Electra develops eSTOL pre-production prototype for US Air Force
The Virginia-based aerospace company has received a strategic funding injection of up to $85m to mature its eSTOL technology for the US Air Force.
-
US Air Force grows KC-46A tanker fleet
The US Air Force has exercised an option to procure an additional 15 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.
-
F-16 fighter jet backlog will increase before production rate can improve
Lockheed Martin is facing a backlog of F-16 aircraft that is set to increase as the list of countries that want the jet grows. However, the company is convinced it can increase production rates significantly throughout 2023.
-
British Army drone operators gain expertise
The British Army has contracted Inzpire to supply UAS training services to its operators in support of a mini drone contract led by Lockheed Martin UK.
-
Elbit to support anti-missile systems for NATO A330 tanker fleet
The NATO Support and Procurement Agency centre in Luxembourg will support the direct infrared countermeasures system fitted to the Multi-Role Tanker Transport Capability fleet.
-
DARPA X-plane with revolutionary controls hits new milestone
The CRANE project exploring active-flow control technologies could contribute to developing extremely low-observable aircraft in the future.