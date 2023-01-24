DARPA X-plane with revolutionary controls hits new milestone

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing subsidiary, to move into Phase 2, the detailed design phase of the Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) programme.

At the project’s heart, there is an experimental aircraft without traditional moving surfaces to control it in flight, instead using active-flow control (AFC) – short bursts of air.

‘Over the past several decades, the active-flow control community has made significant advancements that enable the integration of active-flow control technologies into advanced aircraft,’ CRANE programme manager Richard Wlezien said in a statement.

‘We are confident about