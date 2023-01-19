To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The future is hypersonic strike for Zumwalt destroyers

19th January 2023 - 11:55 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) conducts a live-fire missile exercise at the Point Mugu Test Range. (Photo: USN)

The Zumwalt class will be the first US Navy ships to field hypersonic missiles.

The US Navy is evolving the Zumwalt-class (DDG-1000) destroyers into what it calls its first ‘offensive strike platform’.

The first step in developing the capability will be fielding the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon, which will make the class the first in the USN to field a hypersonic missile.

The service plans to field additional surface strike capabilities onto the destroyers, including the SM-6 and future weapons that can best use the Mk57 vertical launching system (VLS).

The Mk57 is wider and deeper than previous launchers, allowing the Zumwalt to more easily meet the USN’s requirement to deploy larger,

