The future is hypersonic strike for Zumwalt destroyers

The US Navy is evolving the Zumwalt-class (DDG-1000) destroyers into what it calls its first ‘offensive strike platform’.

The first step in developing the capability will be fielding the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon, which will make the class the first in the USN to field a hypersonic missile.

The service plans to field additional surface strike capabilities onto the destroyers, including the SM-6 and future weapons that can best use the Mk57 vertical launching system (VLS).

The Mk57 is wider and deeper than previous launchers, allowing the Zumwalt to more easily meet the USN’s requirement to deploy larger,