DARPA and US Air Force complete second hypersonic weapon flight test
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the USAF have completed the second flight test of the scramjet-powered Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC). The announcement was made by Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman on 18 July.
This flight test applied the data and lessons from the first flight to mature the operationally relevant weapon concept design.
According to a press release by Northrop Grumman, the missile met all primary and secondary objectives, including demonstrating tactical-range capabilities.
During the flight test, after releasing the HAWC from an aircraft and accelerating to hypersonic speeds using the scramjet engine, the vehicle flew a trajectory designed to intentionally stress the weapon concept to explore its limits and further validate digital performance models.
‘These models, grounded in real-world flight data, are being used to accurately predict and increase performance as the system matures,’ the press release pointed out.
Northrop Grumman and Raytheon completed the first flight test of a scramjet-powered HAWC in September 2021.
More from Defence Notes
-
Mercury mPOD electronic attack training system enters new test phase
Mercury Systems' mPOD programmable electronic attack training system has commenced its final flight trials.
-
Iron Dome put to live-fire test by US Marine Corps
A Rafael Iron Dome launcher and Tamir interceptor missile have been successfully deployed in a live-fire test by the US Marine Corps.
-
UK closes in on E-7 AEW&C full business case with full fleet ready for production
Boeing and STS Aviation are set to start production of a third UK E-7 AEW&C aircraft, as the UK MoD focuses on developing a full business case for the programme.
-
Sarmat hyperbole continues with latest Russian claims
Russia claims the Sarmat ICBM will be operational by the end of 2022 - is it feasible?
-
NATO estimates most members will not reach 2% of GDP defence spending target in 2022
Although two-thirds of NATO member states will not reach 2% of the GDP in defence spending in 2022, almost 80% of the countries (23 nations) earmarked more than 20% of their defence budgets to equipment and modernisation.