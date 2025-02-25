Germany signs $15 million deal for Black Hornet 4 nano-drones

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been awarded a US$15 million contract from Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) for Black Hornet 4 (BH4) personal reconnaissance systems.

The contract is being fulfilled by the company’s local partner European Logistic Partners (ELP) GmbH of Wuppertal, Germany as the contractor for BAAINBw. It is being fulfilled within a two-year agreement and will deliver Black Hornet 4 systems, parts and training.

BH4 UAVs are designed to provide enhanced covert situational awareness to small fighting units they have a 12-megapixel daytime camera and high-resolution thermal sensor. At just 70g a platform can fly for more than 30 minutes, more than 2km, and function in rain and 25kt winds. Flight performance is augmented by advanced obstacle avoidance capabilities, the company claimed.

Ketil Vanebo, VP of UAS Norway operations at Teledyne FLIR Defense, stated that there was an increasing number of customers for BH4.

“We are seeing increased adoption of the Black Hornet UAS throughout Europe as regional and global tensions remain high and the system gives warfighters a distinct edge when conducting missions,” Vanebo said.

In October last year, Teledyne FLIR Defense won a contract worth $25 million supply the US Army with BH4 under a five-year deal which could be worth up to $91 million, adding to the total $215 million spent on Black Hornet 3 UAVs by the army.

The BH4s for the US Army are being acquired under the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) programme Phase II which includes controllers, spare parts and training.

