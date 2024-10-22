Teledyne FLIR Defense Wins $91 million deal for Black Hornet 4 UAS

Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply the US Army with Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS under a five-year deal which could be worth up to US$91 million, adding to the total $215 million spent on Black Hornet 3 nano-UAS by the army.

The Black Hornet 4s are being acquired under the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) programme Phase II and an initial order of $25 million has been placed which includes controllers, spare parts and training. Deliveries are expected to start in September.

The US Army began acquiring Black Hornet 3 systems for the original SBS programme in 2018 and has placed orders totalling more than $215 million under this requirement.

Black Hornets are in service with more than 40 countries and designed to support special operations and small unit surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The latest version provides substantial improvements over the previous version with endurance increased from 25 minutes to 35 minutes and altitude doubled to 20,000ft. The speed increased to 36kmh from 21kmh and it can now operate in winds of 25kt as opposed to 10kt.

The endurance has been taken to 40 minutes under trials with the US Army. While the declared range was 2km, the army has again had the platform out to 3.5km.

