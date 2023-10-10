To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  AUSA 2023: Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS described as the previous version 'on steroids'

AUSA 2023: Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS described as the previous version ‘on steroids’

10th October 2023 - 06:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The top speed of Black Hornet 4 was more than 50% faster than Black Hornet 3. (Photo: Teledyne Flir Defense)

Teledyne Flir Defense’s new Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS, being unveiled at AUSA 2023 today, has been described by the company as a ‘step change’ with improved range, endurance and sensor capability in a similar-sized package.

Physically, the most notable change to Teledyne Flir Defense’s new Black Hornet 4 nano-UAS has been in the weight which has more than doubled from 32g to 70g. The forward fuselage has remained largely the same size but one company official described the capability change as ‘Black Hornet 3 on steroids’.

Sensor and processing capability were where the biggest changes have occurred, according to Nils-Andreas Haagenrud, senior director of UAS programmes (US) at Flir Defense, which has been driven by customers in 44 countries already using 20,000 Black Hornet systems.

The previous version has a thermal sensor and an EO camera

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

