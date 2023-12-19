New Zealand turns to proven UAS to meet rapid procurement for army

The New Zealand Army will operate three levels of UAS under contracts awarded earlier this month with deliveries expected to begin in 2024 but possibly within months in some cases.

The provision of three UAS comes under Network Enabled Army (NEA) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) which is included under the broader NEA programme.

The NEAISR programme began life in August 2019 to deliver a system, including sensors and intelligence processing capability, to the New Zealand Army to improve situational awareness and support deployed commanders’ decision-making at all levels.

The RfP closed in July 2022 with an emphasis on military-off-the-shelf