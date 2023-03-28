To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Airbus takes step towards autonomous refuelling with A310 MRTT demonstration

Airbus takes step towards autonomous refuelling with A310 MRTT demonstration

28th March 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Airbus A310 MRTT flies with a DT-25 target drone during the Auto'Mate demonstration. (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus has demonstrated in-flight autonomous guidance and control of a UAV using an A310 MRTT tanker aircraft.

The demonstration by Airbus is a step towards autonomous formation flight and autonomous air-to-air refuelling for future operations with crewed and uncrewed fighters.

Airbus Defence and Space Head of Military Air Systems Jean-Brice Dumont said: ‘The success of this first flight-test campaign paves the way for developing autonomous and unmanned air-to-air refuelling technologies,

‘Even though we are at an early stage, we have achieved this within just one year and are on the right track for manned-unmanned teaming and future air force operations where fighters and mission aircraft will fly jointly with drone swarms.’

Related Articles

Farnborough 2022: Airbus launches Auto'Mate programme to test autonomous tanker tech

Technologies to achieve the demonstration integrated on the A310 MRTT and DT-25 target drones are known as ‘Auto’Mate’.

Over the Gulf of Cadiz, control of the target drone was transitioned from a ground station to the A310 tanker, autonomously guiding the DT-25 to an in-flight refuelling position.

A second campaign is planned for towards the end of 2023 and will explore navigation sensors based on artificial intelligence and enhanced algorithms for autonomous flight formation.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us