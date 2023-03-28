Airbus takes step towards autonomous refuelling with A310 MRTT demonstration
The demonstration by Airbus is a step towards autonomous formation flight and autonomous air-to-air refuelling for future operations with crewed and uncrewed fighters.
Airbus Defence and Space Head of Military Air Systems Jean-Brice Dumont said: ‘The success of this first flight-test campaign paves the way for developing autonomous and unmanned air-to-air refuelling technologies,
‘Even though we are at an early stage, we have achieved this within just one year and are on the right track for manned-unmanned teaming and future air force operations where fighters and mission aircraft will fly jointly with drone swarms.’
Technologies to achieve the demonstration integrated on the A310 MRTT and DT-25 target drones are known as ‘Auto’Mate’.
Over the Gulf of Cadiz, control of the target drone was transitioned from a ground station to the A310 tanker, autonomously guiding the DT-25 to an in-flight refuelling position.
A second campaign is planned for towards the end of 2023 and will explore navigation sensors based on artificial intelligence and enhanced algorithms for autonomous flight formation.
