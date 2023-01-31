To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

France progresses naval drone efforts with latest VSR700 testing

31st January 2023 - 17:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The SDAM demonstrator aircraft in flight. (Photo: DGA)

The programme's next phase will see the Airbus VTOL drone operating from a French Navy frigate.

France has demonstrated the technical capabilities of the Airbus VSR700 rotary-wing UAS as part of risk-reduction work on its SDAM programme.

Last December, a test flight campaign was conducted from the French DGA' procurement agency's missile testing site on the Ile du Levant.

Risk reduction work worth €100 million ($108 million) aims to clear the way to produce a maritime UAS that will operate from French Navy ships.

From 7 to 15 December, the SDAM demonstrator, based on the VSR-700 drone derived from the Cabri G2 light helicopter, undertook five flights totalling nine hours of operations.

The test series brings

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us