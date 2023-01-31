France progresses naval drone efforts with latest VSR700 testing

France has demonstrated the technical capabilities of the Airbus VSR700 rotary-wing UAS as part of risk-reduction work on its SDAM programme.

Last December, a test flight campaign was conducted from the French DGA' procurement agency's missile testing site on the Ile du Levant.

Risk reduction work worth €100 million ($108 million) aims to clear the way to produce a maritime UAS that will operate from French Navy ships.

From 7 to 15 December, the SDAM demonstrator, based on the VSR-700 drone derived from the Cabri G2 light helicopter, undertook five flights totalling nine hours of operations.

The test series brings