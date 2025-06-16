To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus assembles first SIRTAP prototype, with a maiden flight planned by year's end

16th June 2025 - 16:10 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in Paris, France

RSS

SIRTAP will undergo a ground-test campaign at the Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Getafe, Spain (Photo: Airbus)

Airbus has completed the assembly of the first SIRTAP prototype, ahead of a ground test campaign that will culminate in the system's maiden flight by the end of 2025. The MALE drone is destined for delivery to Spain in 2027 and will also be operated by Colombia.

Airbus has announced that it has completed assembly of the first Sistema RPAS Táctico de Altas Prestaciones (SiRTAP) prototype, a MALE UAV which the company has been jointly developing with Corporación de la Industria Aeronáutica Colombiana (CIAC).

According to Airbus, who made the announcement on the second day of the Paris Air Show 2025, the prototype will begin a ground-test campaign comprising structural evaluations, main-system components and software testing over the following months at the Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Getafe, Spain. 

The campaign will culminate in the aircraft’s maiden flight before the end of the year at Spain’s National Institute of Aerospace Technology’s (INTA’s) Unmanned Systems

