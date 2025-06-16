Paris Air Show 2025: Airbus assembles first SIRTAP prototype, with a maiden flight planned by year's end

Airbus has announced that it has completed assembly of the first Sistema RPAS Táctico de Altas Prestaciones (SiRTAP) prototype, a MALE UAV which the company has been jointly developing with Corporación de la Industria Aeronáutica Colombiana (CIAC).

According to Airbus, who made the announcement on the second day of the Paris Air Show 2025, the prototype will begin a ground-test campaign comprising structural evaluations, main-system components and software testing over the following months at the Airbus Defence and Space facilities in Getafe, Spain.

The campaign will culminate in the aircraft’s maiden flight before the end of the year at Spain’s National Institute of Aerospace Technology’s (INTA’s) Unmanned Systems