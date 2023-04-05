Finland prepares for F-35 fighter's arrival, contemplates fate of ageing F/A-18 Hornets amid NATO cooperation

Finland currently awaits the delivery of new F-35As to replace its fleet of 55 F/A-18 fighters. The first jets are set to arrive in 2026 with all 64 fifth-generation jets expected to land in Finland by 2030.

Talking to domestic media recently, Finnish Defence Forces spokesperson Tommi Sorvari said that introduction of the new equipment will take years. He said: ‘At some point, we have been able to acquire all the new equipment, and then, step by step, the old equipment will be taken out of use.’

Talking to Shephard RAND Europe assistant director for defence and security James Black echoed this