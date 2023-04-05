Finland prepares for F-35 fighter's arrival, contemplates fate of ageing F/A-18 Hornets amid NATO cooperation
Finland currently awaits the delivery of new F-35As to replace its fleet of 55 F/A-18 fighters. The first jets are set to arrive in 2026 with all 64 fifth-generation jets expected to land in Finland by 2030.
Talking to domestic media recently, Finnish Defence Forces spokesperson Tommi Sorvari said that introduction of the new equipment will take years. He said: ‘At some point, we have been able to acquire all the new equipment, and then, step by step, the old equipment will be taken out of use.’
Talking to Shephard RAND Europe assistant director for defence and security James Black echoed this
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Aeronautics to upgrade Finland's small UAS fleet as country cements NATO entry
Israeli UAV manufacturer Aeronautics has signed a contract with the Finnish Defence Forces to upgrade the country's Orbiter 2 mini-UAS fleet.
-
Lockheed Martin wins new Hellfire and JAGM missile contract
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a multiple-year production contract worth over $400 million by the US Army for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and Hellfire missiles, covering procurement and production support for the service and international customers.
-
Marshall palleted radar system to enable conversion of transport aircraft for special missions
Marshall Aerospace has developed a palletised radar system to convert transport aircraft for surveillance missions and tested the installation on a C-130J aircraft.
-
US to deploy A-10 Warthog attack planes in Middle East, contradicting earlier retirement plan in pursuit of deterrence against China and Russia
As regional security concerns and the US focus shifts, the Pentagon plans to swap modern fighter jets for A-10 Warthog attack planes in the Middle East, starting in April.
-
NATO air forces need to focus on air superiority and ‘realistic’ training
At the RUSI Combat Air Conference 2023, experts and senior air force personnel openly talked about the lessons air forces learned from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. NATO air arms must focus on SEAD/DEAD missions, stockpiling ammunition and air superiority.