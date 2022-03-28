Lockheed Martin set to clinch Canadian fighter replacement win

After more than a decade-long hunt, Lockheed Martin has confirmed to Shephard that Canada will be entering the final phase of negotiations to acquire the F-35A fighter aircraft. This decision comes five years after the country first launched its competition to replace its ageing CF-18 Hornet fleet.

It has proven timely as several states are increasing their defence capabilities amid the Ukraine war, with Germany most recently announcing that it will also purchase the aircraft. Competing against the F-35 was Sweden’s Saab with the Gripen fighter.

Canada is planning to buy 88 new fighter aircraft, with