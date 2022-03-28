To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin set to clinch Canadian fighter replacement win

28th March 2022 - 19:27 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

F-35 Demo Team pilot and commander performs aerial manoeuvres during the Aero Gatineau-Ottawa Airshow in Quebec in ﻿September 2019. (Photo: DVIDS)

Yet another new customer emerges for the F-35A, after Shephard learns that Canada will enter the final phase of talks to buy the aircraft as a replacement for the CF-18 Hornet.

After more than a decade-long hunt, Lockheed Martin has confirmed to Shephard that Canada will be entering the final phase of negotiations to acquire the F-35A fighter aircraft. This decision comes five years after the country first launched its competition to replace its ageing CF-18 Hornet fleet.

It has proven timely as several states are increasing their defence capabilities amid the Ukraine war, with Germany most recently announcing that it will also purchase the aircraft. Competing against the F-35 was Sweden’s Saab with the Gripen fighter.

Canada is planning to buy 88 new fighter aircraft, with

