Farnborough 2022: With Saudi Arabia in mind, Embraer and BAE Systems partner on C-390

During the Farnborough International Airshow, Embraer and BAE Systems signed an agreement to collaborate on the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft with an eye to filling a potential future Saudi Arabian requirement.

The two companies signed a pair of MoUs: one to collaborate on the C-390 utilising BAE Systems' established relationships in the Middle East and the other to explore a defence variant of Embraer subsidiary Eve's electric eVTOL aircraft.

The pair specifically mentioned Saudi Arabia as a potential customer for the C-390 during a 19 July press briefing, eyeing a requirement when the country replaces its in-service Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules aircraft.

Embraer president and CEO Jackson Schneider said: 'The MoU for the C-390 Millennium draws on the collective strengths of two leading aerospace players.

'Collaborating with BAE Systems will bring valuable international defence market experience and delivery and support to complex military projects together with Embraer's leading reputation in the design, development, and manufacturing of aircraft.'

BAE Systems air sector COO Ian Muldowney said the collaboration recognised the aircraft's capability combined with BAE System's 'extensive knowledge and understanding of international markets'.

During the briefing, Schneider confirmed that a previous global marketing agreement for the C-390 with Boeing had expired.

While Saudi Arabia has not released a requirement to replace its C-130s, Muldowney said Embraer and BAE Systems wanted to 'get ahead of the game'.

On industrial collaboration, the Embraer boss said the company was open to partnerships and whatever would best suit Saudi Arabia's future needs.

In June, the Dutch MoD decided to purchase C-390 aircraft to replace its retiring Lockheed C-130 Hercules.

On the eVTOL front, Embraer and BAE Systems will create a JV to pursue the development of a defence variant of the aircraft with Eve as the platform provider.

Potential applications for the electric-powered aircraft include the naval domain, by potentially negating the need for smaller vessels such as frigates and destroyers to carry aviation fuel for embarked helicopters.

The stealthy nature of the electric propulsion could also give the eVTOL platform utility in the special mission role.