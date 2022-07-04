Middle East and Europe stay on radar for Brazilian defence industry

After reaching a record for exports in 2021, the Brazilian defence industry and national government are now exploring ways to win more business in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, where the newer NATO members are boosting defence spending in light of the heightened threat from Russia.

During a webinar conducted on 1 July by the Brazilian think-tank Centre for Defence and National Security (CEDESEN), Roberto Gallo, president of the Brazilian Association of Defence and Security Industries (ABIMDE), described the potential for Brazilian products in these regions.

He said that representatives of ABIMDE and the Brazilian government recently visited 11 countries in the Middle