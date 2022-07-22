Farnborough 2022: Textron adapts Cessna Citation Longitude for maritime patrol

Textron Aviation on 20 July announced the launch of a new variant of the Cessna Citation Longitude business jet for maritime patrol and other special missions.

The aircraft has an 8h maximum mission endurance and 3,500nmi maximum range, Textron noted in a press release.

Bob Gibbs, VP of special mission sales at Textron Aviation, argued that the aircraft offers low acquisition and operational costs ‘combined with excellent speed, range and payload capacity’.

He added: ‘Textron Aviation has developed and had certified factory provisions for various mission equipment supporting maritime patrol and surveillance missions.’

For these missions, the adapted aircraft houses a transmissive belly radome for maritime radar, a dedicated special mission electrical power bus, an EO/IR sensor lift and a BLoS fairing for antennas.