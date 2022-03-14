To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BIRD Aerosystems to convert King Air 350 into MPA

14th March 2022 - 11:56 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

KIng Air 350 adapted as an MPA. (Photo: BIRD Aerosystems)

Wo﻿rking on behalf of an unnamed customer, BIRD Aerosystems will install its ASIO ISR suite aboard a King Air 350.

BIRD Aerosystems on 14 March announced an order from an unnamed customer to install its Airborne Surveillance, Intelligence and Observation (ASIO) ISR suite aboard a Beechcraft King Air 350.

Under the contract (worth an undisclosed value), BIRD will purchase the aircraft and convert it into a maritime patrol aircraft (King Air MPA) using its ASIO solution.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, ASIO provides real-time SIGINT, COMINT, ELINT and IMINT information for wide-area maritime and ground surveillance, as well as targeted monitoring missions.

The ASIO surveillance system provides customers with an integrated cross-domain solution, covering land, naval, and air.

It facilitates maritime and coastal surveillance, patrol and survey of borders and strategic assets and EEZ monitoring capabilities.

Other special mission aircraft with BIRD Aerosystems ASIO equipment include the Cessna Citation and Bell 407.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us