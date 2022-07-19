Farnborough 2022: Leonardo launches new helicopter anti-collision system
Leonardo has launched a new-generation dual-use laser anti-collision system for small to mid-sized rotorcraft. LOAM-V2 (Laser Obstacle Avoidance and Monitoring) weighs 13kg with a compact form factor and can detect the presence of small obstacles along a flight path, such as cables down to 5mm in diameter, and prompt the crew to take evasive action.
The system acts as a radar-laser (LADAR), scanning the area around the flight path to collect real-time information on terrain and obstacles. Data is then processed to provide acoustic and visual warnings.
LOAM-V2 has a compact form factor and weighs 13kg. (Image: Leonardo)
When flying at low speeds, the system’s behaviour changes to provide up to 360⁰ coverage. The active laser can be integrated with other sensors such as radars and visual or IR video cameras, as well as systems based on static databases of obstacles and digital maps.
LOAM-V2 builds on Leonardo's experience with the original LOAM system used on NH90, AW101 and CH-47 aircraft.
