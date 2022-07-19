To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Farnborough 2022: Leonardo launches new helicopter anti-collision system

Farnborough 2022: Leonardo launches new helicopter anti-collision system

19th July 2022 - 17:46 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Farnborough

RSS

LOAM-V2 is designed for installation on small and medium helicopters such as the AW109M. (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo has launched a new anti-collision system for small and medium helicopters. The LOAM-V2 uses LADAR technology to detect the presence of obstacles and alert the flight crew.

Leonardo has launched a new-generation dual-use laser anti-collision system for small to mid-sized rotorcraft. LOAM-V2 (Laser Obstacle Avoidance and Monitoring) weighs 13kg with a compact form factor and can detect the presence of small obstacles along a flight path, such as cables down to 5mm in diameter, and prompt the crew to take evasive action.

The system acts as a radar-laser (LADAR), scanning the area around the flight path to collect real-time information on terrain and obstacles. Data is then processed to provide acoustic and visual warnings. 

LOAM-V2 has a compact form factor and weighs 13kg. (Image: Leonardo)

When flying at low speeds, the system’s behaviour changes to provide up to 360⁰ coverage. The active laser can be integrated with other sensors such as radars and visual or IR video cameras, as well as systems based on static databases of obstacles and digital maps.

LOAM-V2 builds on Leonardo's experience with the original LOAM system used on NH90, AW101 and CH-47 aircraft.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough Airshow 2022 News (FIA 2022)

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us