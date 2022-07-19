Farnborough 2022: Leonardo to end AW149 Italian production and focus on UK, Polish needs

Leonardo has revealed it is to stop Italian production of the AW149 multirole helicopter in a bid to concentrate on an order from Poland and potentially the UK.

A PLN8.25 billion (€1.76 billion) contract with Poland for 32 of the aircraft was signed on 1 July and will see deliveries take place from 2023 to 2029.

Leonardo is also considered a leading contender in the UK MoD’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, which targets production of 36 to 44 new rotorcraft to replace RAF Puma and other smaller fleets from 2025 onwards.

‘The first [AW149] batch for Poland, with deliveries starting very soon, will happen from the Italian production line but then we will move production to Yeovil [Somerset, UK] and we hope to be the [NMH] winner for the UK and produce [more], plus any other export orders,’ said Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, during an 18 July company press briefing.

‘It is an interesting situation because the export forecast from the UK MoD is higher than our forecast but in any case, we should be incredibly happy and will do our very best to be successful [by securing the NMH contract].’

Confirming the decision to end the Italian AW189 production line, Profumo said that capacity at the Vergiate facility is currently ‘fully loaded’ with no other changes set for other helicopters manufactured at the site, including the AW139 and AW169.

Should Leonardo fail to win a UK AW149 order, the company will ‘make a decision’ on how to address sustaining business at its Yeovil site, but Profumo said he preferred to focus on ‘creating an incredible amount’ of jobs in England in the event that the 8t helicopter is selected.

The UK released an NMH competition contract notice and pre-qualification questionnaire to industry on 18 May, with responses currently being evaluated to determine a ‘shortlist of credible suppliers’, according to an 18 July parliamentary statement from defence minister Ben Wallace.

A second phase of the competition, set to take place later this year, will see selected suppliers submit more detailed responses.

Meanwhile, Profumo also confirmed that the AW249 attack helicopter will soon make its first flight, while Leonardo continues to carry out certification activities for the Falco Xplorer UAV.