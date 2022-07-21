Farnborough 2022: Czech Republic opens F-35 double squadron negotiations

The Czech and US governments have officially entered negotiations for the sale of 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets.

If an agreement is reached, the Czech Air Force will operate two squadrons of the aircraft, replacing a fleet of 14 Saab Gripen C/D jets. It will also follow Poland as the second Eastern European country to acquire the stealth aircraft.

‘Our decision to select this option is based on the analysis by the Czech Armed Forces, which clearly articulates that only the most advanced fifth-generation fighters will be able to meet mission requirements in future battlefields,’ Jana Černochová, Czech defence minister, said in a 20 July statement.

Prague decided that an increased fleet procurement is necessary because of ‘the deteriorating security situation’ in Ukraine and it aims to receive the first F-35s by 2027, when a leasing agreement for the Gripen C/D fleet runs out.

‘At the same time, it is an economic solution, because we will share the same technology with the United States, Poland and a number of other allies,’ the Czech MoD noted. ‘This will strengthen cooperation, joint training and sharing of capacities and capabilities and overall strengthen our defence capability.’

Maj Gen Karel Řehka, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, suggested that the F-35 acquisition was also motivated by 4.5-generation aircraft being obsolete by 2040.

In his opinion, the F-35 is a 'flying command centre representing a combination of a fighter aircraft, an element of air defence, a top intelligence and communication workplace'.

Řehka added that the fifth-generation fighter 'is part of a wide network of the internet of machines, including unmanned vehicles, and therefore can perform tasks that are completely beyond the capabilities of current machines'.

In a statement on background to Shephard, a State Department official said the US was ‘pleased’ that the Czech Republic intends to enter F-35 negotiations, referring to the country as an indispensable partner and key NATO ally.

‘As a matter of policy, we are unable to comment on potential or pending arms transfers before they are formally notified to Congress,’ added the official.

In a statement to Shephard, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said the company 'will provide any support the US government requires in discussions about an acquisition’.

The company spokesperson added: ‘We are confident the F-35 delivers unmatched value as the most capable and lowest life-cycle cost aircraft, while delivering the strongest long-term industrial and economic opportunities compared to any fighter on the market.’

The move by Prague to buy new fighter jets follows plans to increase an order for UH-1Y utility and AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and the donation to Ukraine of older rotorcraft and tanks.