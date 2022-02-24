Bell starts AH-1Z production for Czech Republic

GE Aviation chases place in New Medium Helicopter programme
Engine manufacturer GE Aviation emphasises maintenance and sustainable fuel benefits as it chases a place in the UK’s New Medium Helicopter programme.
Bell has started production of the Czech Republic's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter at the manufacturers Amarillo, Texas facility.
The move follows on from the company producing Prague's UH-1Y Vemon utility helicopter, with both rotorcraft on order as part of a mixed fleet FMS package.
'Bell began production on the Czech Republic UH-1Y in 2021, marking the first production for an international operator of the UH-1Y,' noted the manufacturer in a 23 February company statement.
'The Czech Republic’s purchase of both the AH-1Z and UH-1Y takes full advantage of the 85 percent commonality between parts and enabling full mission capabilities between both aircraft.'
Bell also noted that in terms of total H-1 production it is 'on track' to manufacture 217 AH-1Zs and 168 UH-1Ys.
Other Viper export customers include Bahrain and Pakistan, though an order from the latter has been on hold since former US President Donald Trump suspended security assistance to the country, accusing it in a January 2018 social media post of providing a 'safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan'.
Engine manufacturer GE Aviation emphasises maintenance and sustainable fuel benefits as it chases a place in the UK’s New Medium Helicopter programme.
Delegates at a helicopter conference in London heard calls for common standards to be introduced for health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) on rotary-wing platforms.
Russian plans to field new light military transport aircraft are already in disarray after the crash of the prototype Il-112V in August 2021, and now even a stopgap measure to use Mi-26 helicopters may be stymied by Moscow’s aggression towards Ukraine.
Sikorsky is to assist efforts to integrate and field simulators for the VH-92A helicopter.
An AW149 helicopter test-fired unguided and laser-guided rockets in trials in an undisclosed European country.
A new working group of European engine manufacturers is assessing which technologies could help NATO to develop a new medium-lift helicopter.