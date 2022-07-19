Farnborough 2022: Boom and Northrop Grumman partner to explore supersonic airliner’s military potential

Under a collaborative agreement, Boom Supersonic and Northrop Grumman will offer a new supersonic aircraft tailored for quick-reaction capabilities to the US military and its allies.

It is thought that the sizeable supersonic airliner could offer capabilities in the quick movement of personnel or cargo over long distances and benefits for other missions such as ISR.

The main benefit the aircraft would offer against existing aircraft is speed.

Designed to carry up to 80 passengers at speeds of up to Mach 1.7, Boom believes its aircraft could travel from London to New York in 3.5h.

Previously, the USAF has supported the development of the aircraft, seeing its utility for VIP transport purposes.

The agreement to pursue special mission variants of the aircraft was finalised at the air show.

The duo believes the aircraft could also offer utility in the delivery of medical supplies or medical evacuation.

Boom Supersonic founder and CEO Blake Scholl said: ‘Time is a strategic advantage in high-consequence scenarios, from military operations to disaster response.

‘This collaboration between Boom and Northrop Grumman unlocks Overture’s unmatched high-speed mission capability for the United States and its allies.’

Boom Supersonic also used the Farnborough show to announce it had redesigned the Overture.

The new configuration of the aircraft features a gull-wing with four engines sitting behind the passenger compartment.

The redesigned aircraft also features a dart-like fuselage that is larger at the fore and smaller towards the aft.

Scholl said the redesign reflected that the original configuration was designed five years ago and that the new design offered a safer, quieter aircraft.

At Farnborough, the supersonic jet designer also revealed new partnerships with the industry as it moves closer to production.

Boom has expanded its relationship with Collins Aerospace (part of Raytheon Technologies), Eaton and Safran. Eaton is manufacturing the landing gear while Safran will design it.

Boom is aiming to begin production of the Overture aircraft in 2024 with a view to the first flight in 2026.