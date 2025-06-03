F-35 capability boost could come in next three years, says Lockheed CEO
Lockheed Martin’s CEO has said that its F-35 aircraft could see the integration of new technology on the platform as early as 2028, as the manufacturer works to “supercharge” its platform.
Speaking at the Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on 28 May, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet disclosed a rough timeline for the company’s work on improving the F-35’s capabilities.
The company had previously stated its intentions to bolster its F-35 aircraft, with 80% of the technology capability developed for its unsuccessful NGAD programme bid ported over.
Taiclet said that any meaningful increase of capabilities for the F-35 could come
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Why is the US military focusing on having low-cost, disposable drones in its inventory?
Diverse acquisition and development efforts across the US Department of Defence (DoD) have been focusing on the benefits cheap uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) offer.
-
Macron hints at possible future Rafale deal, following France-Indonesia defence pact
The Letter of Intent (LoI)discussed deepening the partnership between the two nations and focused on military equipment that included submarines, fighter jets and frigates.
-
Canada’s P-8A aircraft to receive L3Harris surveillance systems
The Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) are set to be delivered in 2026 with L3Harris’ WECAM MX-20 enhancing its capabilities to conduct maritime and land intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in regions like the Arctic.
-
Final Dutch F-16 bound for Ukraine, as Sweden and Latvia commit further military aid
Drones also remain a core focus for military aid funding from various allied countries, as the uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) remain a pivotal part of Ukraine’s defence strategy.
-
New UAVs: is the right capability being procured for the British Army?
Following the retirement of Watchkeeper from the UK Armed Forces, what drone capabilities will be next sought as a replacement?