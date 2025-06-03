F-35 capability boost could come in next three years, says Lockheed CEO

Lockheed Martin’s CEO has said that its F-35 aircraft could see the integration of new technology on the platform as early as 2028, as the manufacturer works to “supercharge” its platform.

Speaking at the Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference on 28 May, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet disclosed a rough timeline for the company’s work on improving the F-35’s capabilities.

The company had previously stated its intentions to bolster its F-35 aircraft, with 80% of the technology capability developed for its unsuccessful NGAD programme bid ported over.

Taiclet said that any meaningful increase of capabilities for the F-35 could come