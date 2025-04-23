To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Lockheed Martin wants to “supercharge” F-35 after NGAD loss

23rd April 2025 - 10:52 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

Lockheed Martin anticipates reaching 3,500 F-35 fleet numbers worldwide. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The investment in technologies developed for Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) aircraft bid will now be applied to its F-35 and F-22 aircraft, according to Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet.

Lockheed Martin will “not protest” the US Air Force’s (USAF) decision to award Boeing the NGAD F-47 contract and instead look to “supercharge” its F-35 from the technology investments made, CEO James Taiclet said in the company’s Q1 earnings call on 22 April.

Lockheed Martin, which was beat out by Boeing for the sixth-generation aircraft contract on the 21 March, was the other competitor for the US$20 billion contract in a two-company race after Northrop Grumman dropped out in 2023.

Taiclet confirmed to investors during the call that the company had received a classified debrief and feedback from the USAF

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us