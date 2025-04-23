Lockheed Martin wants to “supercharge” F-35 after NGAD loss

Lockheed Martin will “not protest” the US Air Force’s (USAF) decision to award Boeing the NGAD F-47 contract and instead look to “supercharge” its F-35 from the technology investments made, CEO James Taiclet said in the company’s Q1 earnings call on 22 April.

Lockheed Martin, which was beat out by Boeing for the sixth-generation aircraft contract on the 21 March, was the other competitor for the US$20 billion contract in a two-company race after Northrop Grumman dropped out in 2023.

Taiclet confirmed to investors during the call that the company had received a classified debrief and feedback from the USAF