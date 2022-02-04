F-16V sale to Jordan passes muster with State Department

UK MoD invests in Falklands amid Argentine protests
The UK MoD has appointed Aquila for air traffic support in the Falklands, while Argentina criticises British presence in the region.
The US State Department on 3 February approved a potential $4.21 billion FMS deal to sell modernised F-16C/D fighter aircraft to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), with Lockheed Martin named as prime contractor.
Jordan has requested 12 F-16Cs and four F-16Ds upgraded to the Block 70 (F-16V) configuration plus a plethora of associated subsystems and weapons, training services and logistical support.
Examples include General Electric F100-GE-129D or Pratt & Whitney F100-PW229EEP engines (one for each aircraft plus five spares); Northrop Grumman AN/APG-83 AESA Scalable Agile Beam Radar systems; Lockheed Martin AN/AAQ-33 Sniper advanced targeting pods; and Link 16 low-volume terminals for aircraft and ground stations.
Other aspects of the proposed FMS include 72 LAU-129 launchers for AIM-9 and AIM-120 air-to-air missiles; 21 M61A1 Vulcan cannons; 402 FMU-139 or FMU-152 joint programmable fuzes; MK-82, MK-84, BLU-111 or BLU-117 inert bombs; and guidance kits for JDAM smart bombs such as the GBU-10, GBU-31, GBU-54 and Enhanced Paveway II.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Jordan took delivery of a total of 79 F-16A/B fighter jets between 1997 and 2017 through the Peace Falcon I-VI programmes. A total of 47 of these aircraft will remain in service until 2025-2027.
