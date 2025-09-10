DSEI 2025: Schiebel reveals two weaponised Camcopter UAVs
Austrian manufacturer Schiebel has launched two new systems as part of its Camcopter uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) range at DSEI 2025: the S-101 and the S-301.
The new UAVs will feature offensive payloads, with the company showing at its DSEI event stand that the S-301 would be fitted with a Thales 70mm rocket launcher; specifically, the FZ605 launcher and FZ275 MOD 4 LGR, which weighs 90kg, has an effective range of up to 7km, and a semi-active laser seeker guidance system.
While this is the only confirmed weaponised payload for the new systems, a Schiebel spokesperson told Shephard that the company is in the process of integrating various other weapons into the system.
The two new platforms are nearly identical to the Camcopter S-100 and the Camcopter S-301, with the main difference being that the new versions are weaponised.
Designed for defence
The S-100 is a popular platform, with Shephard Defence Insight listing more than 20 customers for the UAV, including Australia, France, South Korea and the UK. The larger S-300, and now the S-301, are still in development, with a company spokesperson telling Shephard at DSEI that these are on track to be released in late 2026.
Development and production of the two new systems are being carried out by Schiebel Defence GmbH, a newly established group subsidiary based in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, which is dedicated exclusively to armed uncrewed aerial systems (UAS).
Schiebel noted that the two new platforms feature advanced performance, military-grade systems integration, embedded AI and robust architecture, and they are purpose-built for the most demanding defence missions across multi-domain environments.
According to information disseminated at DSEI 2025, the S-101 will have an endurance between six and ten hours, a maximum payload capacity of 50kg, a maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) of 200kg, a length of 3,110mm and a height of 1,240mm; nearly identical to the attributes of the S-100.
Similarly, the attributes of the S-301 largely mirror those of the S-300, with a MTOW of 660kg, a payload capacity of 340kg, a maximum airspeed of 220kmh and a six-hour endurance with a 250kg payload, which can be extended to 24 hours when a 50kg payload is fitted.
