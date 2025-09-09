DSEI 2025: BAE Systems FalconWorks and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works to collaborate on new UAV range

BAE Systems FalconWorks and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works have partnered to develop a range of new uncrewed autonomous air systems.

Announced at DSEI, the partnership will see both companies’ research and development divisions work on a common UAV design that will be “rapidly” deployable to deliver a range of effects and complement the survivability of crewed combat aircraft.

While specifics on the details about the UAV range were limited, the so-called “family of systems” will start with a vehicle with an electronic attack capability and will be in the sub-1t range.

According to BAE Systems, work is still being done on whether the platforms will sit in comparison to other electronic warfare (EW) uncrewed platforms, with more announcements due to be made in the next few months.

Dave Holmes, managing director of BAE Systems Falcon Works division, said: “We’ve been working together now for over 12 months, trying to understand if there’s an opportunity for us to bring two organisations together in this important nascent technology area, looking at common collaborative capabilities in a family of autonomous vehicles.”

OJ Sanchez, general manager at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works division, added the company’s design aspirations for the UAV family of systems: “What we’re talking about is being able to design together a vehicle that brings the intersection of a lot of customer needs.”

It encompasses a vehicle that is “adaptable, able to be launched from multiple venues, whether that be an airdrop, a ground launch, a maritime launch, or even perhaps out of a wide body application”.

