DSEI 2023: Babcock teams up with Aeralis to offer flexible flight services
UK-based light jet company Aeralis, has announced a memorandum of understanding with Babcock France to explore the operation of flexible aircraft ‘as a service’.
The agreement aims to outline the value of a transformational operating model for making different Aeralis aircraft configurations available to air forces as a service, which could supply affordable combat air support and training constructs ready for fifth- and sixth-generation combat air programmes.
Babcock France is currently under contract with the French MoD to deliver advanced and lead-in training, including aircraft and simulation, partnered with Dassault Aviation.
Related Articles
Babcock wins French air base ground support equipment contract
Aeralis reveals new aircraft design at DSEI 2023
DSEI 2023: Babcock signs agreement to boost spare parts procurement for British Army vehicles
Babcock is also a lead partner in Ascent Flight Training, delivering training to pilots and aircrew of the three UK armed forces.
Babcock France CEO Pierre Basquin said: 'Innovation is key for Babcock, due to the nature of the critical and challenging operations we are delivering to our customers. Working with Aeralis, an agile partner with a strong vision for “out of the box” solutions, will help us to find the best platform for the future military flight training opportunities we have in aviation.'
Earlier this week at DSEI, Aeralis revealed the latest iteration of its digitally designed modular aircraft, which can be reconfigured for different training and operational tasks and is based on a common core fuselage.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: Tekever to open new UK site, hints at scaled-up MALE UAV project
Tekever has unveiled its plans to expand in the UK market by establishing a new facility at West Wales Airport in Aberporth, and has also revealed first details of a new large UAV project.
-
DSEI 2023: First Azalea satellite cluster set for launch in early 2025
The first four multi-sensor Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites forming the first cluster of Azalea will be launched in early 2025 as part of a BAE Systems effort to demonstrate capability to the UK government and other potential customers.
-
DSEI 2023: Number of bidders continues to grow for British Army CTTP training contract
Two more teams have announced their intentions to bid to become the British Army’s strategic partner for the Collective Training Transformation Programme during DSEI 2023 in London.
-
DSEI 2023: Kongsberg Maritime unveils new Mission Bay Handling System
Kongsberg Maritime unveiled its new Mission Bay Handling System at DSEI 2023 and has signed a contract to supply Kamewa waterjets for 17 Jurmo-class landing craft for the Finnish Navy.
-
DSEI 2023: BMT reveals refined design for UK Fleet Solid Support Ship
Team Resolute member BMT has revealed full details of the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) ship design, with a focus on sustainability, multi-mission adaptability and future-proofing.
-
DSEI 2023: Paramount to ramp up global armoured vehicle manufacturing at India-based hub
UAE-headquartered Paramount has announced a broadening of its collaboration with partners Bharat Forge and Kalyani Strategic Systems to produce a wider range of armoured vehicles in India for Paramount’s global customers.