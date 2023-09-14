DSEI 2023: Babcock teams up with Aeralis to offer flexible flight services

UK-based light jet company Aeralis, has announced a memorandum of understanding with Babcock France to explore the operation of flexible aircraft ‘as a service’.

The agreement aims to outline the value of a transformational operating model for making different Aeralis aircraft configurations available to air forces as a service, which could supply affordable combat air support and training constructs ready for fifth- and sixth-generation combat air programmes.

Babcock France is currently under contract with the French MoD to deliver advanced and lead-in training, including aircraft and simulation, partnered with Dassault Aviation.

Babcock is also a lead partner in Ascent Flight Training, delivering training to pilots and aircrew of the three UK armed forces.

Babcock France CEO Pierre Basquin said: 'Innovation is key for Babcock, due to the nature of the critical and challenging operations we are delivering to our customers. Working with Aeralis, an agile partner with a strong vision for “out of the box” solutions, will help us to find the best platform for the future military flight training opportunities we have in aviation.'

Earlier this week at DSEI, Aeralis revealed the latest iteration of its digitally designed modular aircraft, which can be reconfigured for different training and operational tasks and is based on a common core fuselage.

