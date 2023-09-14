To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • DSEI 2023: Babcock teams up with Aeralis to offer flexible flight services

DSEI 2023: Babcock teams up with Aeralis to offer flexible flight services

14th September 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The agreement with Babcock will outline the value of a transformational operating model for making different AERALIS aircraft configurations available to air forces as a service. (Image: AERALIS)

Aeralis and Babcock France have teamed up to explore flexible aircraft service offerings for training and operational roles using the former company's modular jet design.

UK-based light jet company Aeralis, has announced a memorandum of understanding with Babcock France to explore the operation of flexible aircraft ‘as a service’. 

The agreement aims to outline the value of a transformational operating model for making different Aeralis aircraft configurations available to air forces as a service, which could supply affordable combat air support and training constructs ready for fifth- and sixth-generation combat air programmes.

Babcock France is currently under contract with the French MoD to deliver advanced and lead-in training, including aircraft and simulation, partnered with Dassault Aviation. 

Related Articles

Babcock wins French air base ground support equipment contract

Aeralis reveals new aircraft design at DSEI 2023

DSEI 2023: Babcock signs agreement to boost spare parts procurement for British Army vehicles

Babcock is also a lead partner in Ascent Flight Training, delivering training to pilots and aircrew of the three UK armed forces.

Babcock France CEO Pierre Basquin said: 'Innovation is key for Babcock, due to the nature of the critical and challenging operations we are delivering to our customers. Working with Aeralis, an agile partner with a strong vision for “out of the box” solutions, will help us to find the best platform for the future military flight training opportunities we have in aviation.'

Earlier this week at DSEI, Aeralis revealed the latest iteration of its digitally designed modular aircraft, which can be reconfigured for different training and operational tasks and is based on a common core fuselage.

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from DSEI 2023 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us