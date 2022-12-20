To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Babcock wins French air base ground support equipment contract

20th December 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The deal marks Babcock’s first major French ground sector contract. (Photo: Babcock)

Babcock considers France an important market and the newly awarded support contract marks its first step towards supporting the French Armed Forces.

The French Ministry of Armed Forces’ Aeronautical Maintenance Department has awarded Babcock a 10-year multimillion-Euro contract for the global support of air transport and aircraft equipment, Babcock announced on 19 December.

The deal marks Babcock’s first major French land sector contract and its UK business will support it by capability transfer.

Babcock said France is ‘a focus country’ for the business, and the new award extends its support for the French Armed Forces.

Related Articles

France and UK eye mutual benefits from potential RAF secondments

France favours air force in 2023 defence budget

UPDATED: FCAS is ‘on the way to first flight’, says Airbus

Babcock, AES and TLD (part of Alvest Group) will set up operations at five military bases in Bordeaux-Beauséjour, France, in the first half of 2023, but technicians will work on a total of 26 air force, navy and army bases both in France and abroad.

Babcock will be responsible for fleet management, including rationalisation and renewal and maintenance of a large part of the equipment.

AES will be in charge of logistical support, supply and delivery of spare parts, whereas TLD will provide specific high-value-added equipment.

Pierre Basquin, CEO of Babcock France said in a 19 December statement: 'This first GSE contract is an important and strategic step for Babcock in France, and we are proud that the Aeronautical Maintenance Department has trusted us to provide this essential service.

‘This new contract places us in a good position for future opportunities in the land sector and with the French armed forces. We are looking forward to this new challenge.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us