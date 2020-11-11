New radome to support ECRS Mk2

Save this for later

Higher- and broader-bandwidth radome from Meggitt will operate with next-generation AESA radar on Eurofighter Typhoons

Meggitt has received what it described as a ‘pioneering’ £4.2 million ($5.5 million) contract from BAE Systems to supply nose radome technology for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

The new higher- and broader-bandwidth radome will enable the effective operation of a new AESA radar ystem being designed for the Typhoon ...