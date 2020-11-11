Digital Battlespace

New radome to support ECRS Mk2

11th November 2020 - 15:52 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Higher- and broader-bandwidth radome from Meggitt will operate with next-generation AESA radar on Eurofighter Typhoons

Meggitt has received what it described as a ‘pioneering’ £4.2 million ($5.5 million) contract from BAE Systems to supply nose radome technology for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

The new higher- and broader-bandwidth radome will enable the effective operation of a new AESA radar ystem being designed for the Typhoon ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace